3 Biggest takeaways from Atlanta Falcons win over New Orleans
By Nick Halden
1. Jessie Bates has been worth every penny for the Atlanta Falcons
While there are a myriad of plays the veteran safety has made for the Atlanta Falcons this season there are two games that stand out. Week one against the Carolina Panthers the Falcons aren't winning that game without the heroics of Jessie Bates.
Fast forward to this week with the Falcons' season on the line and Bates yet again put the team on his shoulders. The obvious plays are taking an interception back all the way for the score and punching the ball out of Hill's hands with the Saints driving for the go-ahead score. Those two plays are going to get all of the attention this week and rightly so.
Bates delivered two iconic plays when this game and all-time series was on the line. However, Bates' hustle in this game needs to be celebrated as well. On three separate plays, Bates was the last line of defense for the Falcons and he found a way to get the open field tackle. These plays forced the Saints to settle for field goals and kept Atlanta in control. Jessie Bates' contract was a massive deal, one that if anything has the star safety underpaid.