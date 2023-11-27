3 Biggest takeaways from Atlanta Falcons win over New Orleans
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta's run game is back to the unit we watched last season
When this team added Bijan Robinson in the off-season this is the team we expected to be watching each week. Ridder took a step back and leaned on the run game late and Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, and Cordarrelle Patterson carried the offense to a win.
New Orleans was loading the box to stop Atlanta's rushing attack and it still didn't matter. This is the rush Atlanta has been missing for so much of this season and how the team can go on a run and take control of the division. This defense is good enough to keep Atlanta in every game they have left this season.
If the team will decide to run the football and have this level of success there isn't a reason they can't go on a run. Patterson and Robinson clearly need to continue to be given more touches and are the reasons Atlanta won this game. With Arthur Smith, however, nothing is ever this simple. Both of Ridder's interceptions were right after Atlanta had been running the ball at a high level. Failing to stick with what was working took points off the board.