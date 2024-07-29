3 Biggest takeaways from week one of Atlanta Falcons camp
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins is proving to be the missing piece
While we are far from winning games it is easy to see what a huge upgrade Kirk Cousins is already. Starting with his on-the-field performance and leadership. Cousins has looked sharp and shown no signs of struggling after last year's season-ending injury.
Cousins has made throws with regularity Atlanta's quarterbacks were incapable of even in camp the past two seasons. There was a reason that it was Desmond Ridder's leadership often cited and not his arm talent. Cousins' consistency and ability are putting that fact on full display.
Aside from on the field Cousins impressed in his first camp presser as well. Carrying himself exactly as you want to see from your franchise leader. Whether it was going out of his way to talk up defensive leaders Grady Jarrett and Jessie Bates or the self-deprecation it was refreshing.
Cousins understands the game on and off the field and is the perfect fit for Atlanta. Though there is the debate about whether the team should have added Penix and Cousins there is no denying the impact the veteran is already having. If the quarterback we are seeing in camp continues to show up throughout the season the Falcons will win the NFC South.