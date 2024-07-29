3 Biggest takeaways from week one of Atlanta Falcons camp
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta's defense is struggling to adjust
A lot has been made about Atlanta's early defensive struggles. Yes, they have been consistently beaten by Atlanta's quarterbacks, however, it isn't the time to overreact. Atlanta is in the middle of changing schemes and working in new pieces.
Raheem Morris has a different perspective than Ryan Nielsen and along with Lake is attempting to convert Atlanta's defense into a new style of play. This is going to take time and shouldn't be expected to show up in week one. Add in the fact that the offense has more talent and it would be concerning if they weren't consistently winning camp reps.
This brings us to the second point, the lack of contact. Kirk Cousins has zero concern about getting hit or how his Achilles will hold up. The veteran is relaxed and running camp drills he has spent a long career practicing.
The stakes and intensity all favor the offense and quarterbacks. Add in the fact Mike Hughes and Richie Grant are being given chances to win back their starting jobs and any judgment on the defense would be an overreaction. We are still more than a month away from meaningful game action there is plenty of time for this group to figure things out.