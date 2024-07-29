3 Biggest takeaways from week one of Atlanta Falcons camp
By Nick Halden
3. Penix looks to be ahead of schedule
Reacting too strongly to camp or preseason reps would be a mistake. The stakes are extremely low and the speed of the game isn't close to the regular season. With that said, there is no denying Penix hasn't looked like a quarterback who needs two years to sit and learn behind Cousins.
As impressive as the veteran has been the rookie quarterback has had great moments as well. Despite this, Cousins is this team's starting quarterback for at least the next two seasons. Even in the third year of the contract, the team will take on some dead money if they choose to start Penix.
It is far too early to make a judgement on what Penix is or isn't but the early returns have been impressive. The ability to make the deep pass has stood out along with an improving ability to hit the layups.
Penix is still at least two years away from having a chance to claim the starting role. Still, the start is exciting and has a chance to continue with Cousins' injury likely keeping the quarterback out of the entire preseason.