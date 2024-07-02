3 biggest threats to Atlanta Falcons in the NFC
We have not seen this much hype around the Atlanta Falcons in quite some time. While they had some last year, it was nowhere near the level it is this year after the arrival of Kirk Cousins.
The expectations are clear for this team: make the playoffs. There are no excuses left, it is go time.
The NFL is the most competitive league there is; anything can happen on any given Sunday. The Falcons will have to fight against some good teams throughout the season and have the ball bounce their way a few times.
Let's look at the three teams that will challenge the Falcons for NFC supremacy come late January.
These teams will be waiting for Falcons in the NFC playoffs
1. San Francisco 49ers
This is an easy choice. The 49ers have a proven roster, a quality quarterback, offensive playmakers, a suffocating defense, and a top-three offensive playcaller in the game.
There are weapons all over the place for Kyle Shanahan's squad. They are a favorite to win the conference title, meaning we could see yet another Falcons and 49ers matchup in the NFC Conference Championship.
It would be a lot of fun to see these two former division rivals square off for the right to make it to their current division rival's stadium in New Orleans for the Super Bowl
2. Detroit Lions
Playing the Lions is a difficult blend of physicality and finesse. Not only do they have David Montgomery and an offensive line that can run the ball down the throat of any defense, but they also have Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown who can beat you through the air.
Their defense isn't too shabby either. They know how to match anyone on a football field and that will make it difficult for the Falcons to get past a team who will inevitably still be playing late in the postseason.
3. Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles were rolling early last season but it all turned into a major dumpster fire in the playoffs. They spent their offseason filling some obvious holes which should put them right back in the thick of things.
The Falcons have to travel to Philly in week three which will be a good measuring stick after playing the Super Champion Chiefs at home in week two. It will be a hostile environment that will show us if this up-and-coming team can weather storms.
Stopping the ground game will be key if the Falcons want to get past a team they couldn't get past the last time they made the playoffs.