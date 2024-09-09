3 biggest worries for the Atlanta Falcons after brutal week 1 loss
2. Kaleb McGary's pass protection
I think it is fair to say T.J. Watt got the better of Kaleb McGary...
Watt took it to the Falcons right tackle which digs up past concerns we have had with the first-round pick. When Arthur Smith was his coach, he played well because his road-grading nature was utilized. Now, he will be asked to pass protect more frequently and we already knew that would be scary.
Giving up a couple of plays to one of the NFL's most dominant players is excusable. What isn't excusable is having your lunch handed to you on nearly every play.
Considering the situation, the Falcons should have flipped to Storm Norton because things were not going to get better for McGary.
This is something to monitor moving forward, especially with some of the elite pass rushers the Falcons will have to contend with in the coming weeks.