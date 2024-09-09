3 biggest worries for the Atlanta Falcons after brutal week 1 loss
There are plenty of worries to go around after an awful loss in season opener.
3 of 3
3. Lack of contested passes on defense
Justin Fields is not a quarterback you would expect to complete a high percentage of passes, but that was the case against the Atlanta Falcons defense.
The Steelers quarterback completed 17 of his 23 passes. He rarely had to make precise passes because the defensive secondary struggled to stay in position. With Fields, you have to force him to make precision throws and the Falcons couldn't do that. There were too many uncontested passing plays against Atlanta's defense.
While Pittsburgh didn't score a touchdown (which was a good sign), the defense still allowed them to score 18 points at three points at a time.