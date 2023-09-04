3 Biggest worries for the Atlanta Falcons heading into week one
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons have far more reasons to be excited heading into the 2023 season than they do to be concerned. You have a greatly improved defense and an offense that is now healthy and appears deeper than last season.
Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London have given reason to believe that this Atlanta offense is going to be explosive quickly this season and help take the pressure off of a rebuilt defense. It was a strong off-season that was often covered up by the consistent quarterback rumors and the lack of interest in the depth Atlanta added in the trenches.
The coaching staff is greatly improved as well with the team parting ways with Dean Pees and bringing in Jerry Gray and Ryan Nielsen to take over. Both are coaches with impressive resumes and should allow Arthur Smith to pay more attention to building the offense while the defense improves.
With all of this said, however, there are still concerns for an unproven roster and a franchise that before Matt Ryan had very little consistent success. This fanbase has plenty of reasons to be wary of believing in this team even as exciting as the off-season has been with one clear reason at the top of the list.