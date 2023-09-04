3 Biggest worries for the Atlanta Falcons heading into week one
By Nick Halden
1. Desmond Ridder quickly and epically fails this season
To be clear this isn't a prediction or an opinion on what Desmond Ridder is or isn't going to be for the Falcons. But if there is zero question that the second-year player is the biggest concern for this team even if Arthur Smith's offense takes a ton off of the quarterback.
From the four games Ridder played last season and a sense of basic reasoning, it is hard to believe that the quarterback is anything but an upgrade over last year's starter. However, we have four vanilla rookie games on tape for a player who is still very much an unknown.
We do know that this franchise strongly believes in Desmond but this is the same group that continued to start Mariota or alienated Matt Ryan attempting to chase Deshaun Watson. The decision-making process at quarterback has been iffy at best under Arthur Smith and that leaves a bit of concern when it comes to Desmond Ridder.
Ridder has the ability to be exactly what this offense needs but the ability and translate that to on-field production clearly doesn't always line up. Even for those that fully believe in the quarterback, there is just zero evidence yet that Desmond Ridder is going to be a solid NFL starter and that is Atlanta's biggest concern.