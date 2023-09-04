3 Biggest worries for the Atlanta Falcons heading into week one
By Nick Halden
3. Lack of depth at receiver
After Drake London there isn't one receiver on this roster you can count on as a contributor. Mack Hollins looks to be a solid addition but the same was said of Bryan Edwards last season. Until we see production on the field that says otherwise Hollins is a depth piece that had an outlier season.
While this could change the point being that Atlanta cannot sustain an injury to the position and is relying on Jonnu Smith, Kyle Pitts, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Bijan Robinson to be huge contributors in the passing game. With the addition of Smith, the Falcons should be expected to put Kyle Pitts in a receiver role he is far more suited for.
Despite the impressive depth of weapons in Arthur Smith's offense, this is still a passing league and the lack of depth at receiver for an inexperienced quarterback is a concern. You have veteran targets on the market you can chase but all come with obvious injury and production concerns. Atlanta's best path is likely betting on their young and bringing in a veteran only if the price is right they are willing to accept a depth role.
Hollins needs to be the answer as the second receiver because if the veteran isn't that leaves Josh Ali or Scotty Miller attempting to fill the void.