3 biggest X-Factors for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
These three will have to come up clutch if the Atlanta Falcons want to be successful in 2024.
1 of 3
1. OLB Arnold Ebiketie is an X-Factor for the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons need to find an outside pass rush somewhere and when you look at their depth chart, that somewhere has to be third-year player Arnold Ebiketie.
Ebiketie is going to be counted on by Raheem Morris and Jimmy Lake. When you combine talent, expectations, and experience, Ebiketie sits atop the position.
While the Falcons have an intriguing option in rookie Bralen Trice, pass rusher has been a notoriously difficult position for rookies. Past that you have Lorenzo Carter who is a rotational piece and Ade Ogundeji who is coming off of a poor season in 2022 and an injury-stolen season in 2023.
Arnold Ebiketie must step up for this Falcons defense.