3 biggest X-Factors for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024

These three will have to come up clutch if the Atlanta Falcons want to be successful in 2024.

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears
Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears / Justin Casterline/GettyImages
2. CB Clark Phillips is an X-Factor for the Atlanta Falcons

The trust that was put in Clark Phillips during the draft was obvious. The Falcons wouldn't have left the draft without a cornerback if they truly didn't think Phillips could handle being a starting outside corner.

Phillips played extremely well at that spot to wrap up his rookie season but there are still questions about whether he can hold up against a full season's worth of big and physical receivers.

If he can play well the Falcons have a shutdown secondary with A.J. Terrell, Clark Phillips, Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, and Jessie Bates III.

