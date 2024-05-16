3 biggest X-Factors for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
These three will have to come up clutch if the Atlanta Falcons want to be successful in 2024.
2. CB Clark Phillips is an X-Factor for the Atlanta Falcons
The trust that was put in Clark Phillips during the draft was obvious. The Falcons wouldn't have left the draft without a cornerback if they truly didn't think Phillips could handle being a starting outside corner.
Phillips played extremely well at that spot to wrap up his rookie season but there are still questions about whether he can hold up against a full season's worth of big and physical receivers.
If he can play well the Falcons have a shutdown secondary with A.J. Terrell, Clark Phillips, Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, and Jessie Bates III.