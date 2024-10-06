3 Blockbuster trade targets to make Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl contenders
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons' desperation for a pass rush is likely to end with the team making a blockbuster trade or a surprise signing. Kirk Cousins and the offense are figuring things out just as opposing offenses are figuring out just how little threat the Atlanta pass rush is.
Quarterbacks are allowed to stand back in the pocket going through their reads more than once and jogging for a first down if the right read isn't there. If Atlanta is serious about making a run into January the team must look at attempting to take a big swing.
Adding a franchise pass rusher is extremely difficult and very unlikely. Still, the moves must be attempted in a conference that is clearly up for grabs. The 49ers and Lions have both stumbled early looking closer to the rest of the pack than they were believed to be. Atlanta needs to swing big at the position with Lorenzo Carter and Arnold Ebiketie both failing thus far. It is Matthew Judon against the world and the Falcons still have no long-term options at the position.
As unlikely as each of these targets are in reality each would make Atlanta a serious NFC contender moving forward.