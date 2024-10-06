3 Blockbuster trade targets to make Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl contenders
By Nick Halden
1. Haason Reddick
What is New York's plan moving forward with Hasson Reddick? This seems to be the answer the team ideally has before letting their starting edge walk in free agency and trade for the star pass rusher. Reddick wants a new contract and the Jets still haven't come to terms. A weird organization that continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons.
Could the team trade Reddick before he ever plays a snap? It isn't out of the question and one the Falcons should be checking in on each week. The Falcons have limited cap space but moving forward Terry Fontenot has allowed more than enough space to give Reddick the deal he is seeking.
Reddick and Judon as your starting edges takes all the pressure off the secondary. Allow Nate Landman and Troy Andersen time to get healthy and this defense would be one of the best in the conference. The question isn't the potential fit or what the cost might be of a long-term deal. It is whether or not the Jets are going to trade Reddick or continue playing hardball with a player who refuses to show up and has already lost a lot of the season. The most realistic fit remains unlikely.