3 Blockbuster trade targets to make Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl contenders
By Nick Halden
2. Trey Hendrickson
Another poorly run organization that cannot figure out paying your franchise players and adding to the core is the goal. The Bengals paid Joe Burrow and have been cheap otherwise not building the defense or helping Burrow out adding a better rushing attack. The defense has been especially awful with Hendrickson as one of the few bright spots. Could the Bengals decide to sell off pieces if the season continues to go sideways?
The edge rusher is under contract for one more season and the Falcons could easily work around this year's cap hit. The Bengals trading a franchise edge rusher would fit a franchise that refuses to pay obvious contributors. Joe Burrow might be one of the greatest players in this league but it won't matter without pass protection or a defense stopping anyone.
Hendrickson already has 3.0 sacks this season and had 17.5 sacks last season. This is the exact type of player your defense is missing and something Atlanta should at least be checking on. If the Bengals are willing to part ways with Hendrickson the Falcons should be prepared to overspend to win a sure bidding war that will ensue.