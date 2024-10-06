3 Blockbuster trade targets to make Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl contenders
By Nick Halden
3. Maxx Crosby
Is it really that outlandish the same organization that couldn't trade Derek Carr and have seemingly jettisoned their best player consideres cashing in on Crosby? In truth, probably it is hard to see even the Raiders giving up a player of Crosby's talent with two years of control left.
However, you never know if you don't ask, and Atlanta's desperation and the mess the Raiders have become beg the question. Crosby is under team control for the next two seasons and would be an instant franchise changer for Atlanta.
Crosby isn't in the same conversation just yet as T.J. Watt or Myles Garrett but he is quickly closing ground. The numbers in complete chaos speak for themselves. Crosby has had little support and consistently has watched an offense unable to offer any support. If there was ever a time to ask for a change of scenery off a sinking ship it is now. It doesn't seem to be within Crosby's playbook but one couldn't blame him and Atlanta would welcome the chance to enter a bidding war. Of all the failing teams with edge rushers hitting the market Crosby is the least likely but his talent and fit demand the question.