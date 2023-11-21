3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons coming out of the bye
Bold predictions for the Atlanta Falcons as they exit their week 11 bye
1. Falcons defense gets back on track, doesn't allow more than 20 points in any game
The Atlanta Falcons don't exactly play many daunting offenses in the final seven weeks. The best offense they play could be the New Orleans Saints but they have been wildly inconsistent throughout the season.
They will play these six offenses:
- Saints (x2)
- Jets
- Buccaneers
- Panthers
- Colts
- Bears
These teams aren't exactly the Miami Dolphins of the NFL. These are their rankings in points per game this year:
- Saints: 18th (21.4 ppg)
- Jets: 30th (15 ppg)
- Buccaneers: 23rd (19.2 ppg)
- Panthers: 29th (16.3 ppg)
- Colts: 9th (24.2 ppg)
The Colts and Saints are the two teams they would have to keep under their season average for this prediction to come true. There is hope for that as the Saints will be going against their former coach, Ryan Nielsen, who will certainly have a strong gameplan, and the Colts haven't been quite as good, especially recently, with Gardner Minshew under center.
If the Falcons aren't able to keep the Jets and Panthers under 20 points then they have a huge problem.