3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons coming out of the bye
3. Falcons sweep the NFC South
Simple and to the point, the Atlanta Falcons sweep the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New Orleans Saints.
And with a division sweep, you will probably find yourself with a division crown and a home playoff game. That would feel amazing with all that we have been through.
This will certainly be the most difficult thing to accomplish on this list. Sweeping a division is extremely difficult. We know how volatile divisional games are. We constantly see terrible teams taking down the leaders.
But, if the Falcons can take down the Saints on Sunday then they will be well on their way to sweeping the three other teams. They already beat the Panthers and going on the road to Carolina shouldn't be too difficult, at least on paper. And then you took down the Buccaneers on the road so you just need to defend your home turf.
The key game would be in the season finale when the Falcons go into New Orleans to play the Saints. Could that be the deciding game for this prediction? Seems like a possibility.