3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 5 against Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Atlanta Falcons enter round two in their critical stretch against division rivals. This week's matchup will be on Thursday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Falcons have the tough challenge of making a quick turnaround after an emotional Week 4 win against the Saints. It is no easy task but one they must overcome. Winning this game will put them in the driver's seat as they continue their road to the postseason.
3. Atlanta Falcons will double their season sack total
We knew the Atlanta Falcons would have issues getting to the quarterback. They don't have a T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, or Micah Parsons on their roster, but seeing them with four sacks through four games is embarrassing.
However, Week 5 is a perfect time to change that. Baker Mayfield has been under duress all year, getting sacked 15 times in four games (12 coming in Week 2 and 3).
There is a real opportunity for Jimmy Lake's defense to have a breakout performance getting to the passer. This Bucs offense does not like running the ball, unlike every team Atlanta has played thus far, there will be more opportunities for Matt Judon, Arnold Ebiketie, and Grady Jarrett to rack up the stats.