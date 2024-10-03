3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 5 against Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Look out for big performances for Falcons in a pivotal Week 5 game.
2. Bijan Robinson will rack up 170-plus yards and two touchdowns
Bijan Robinson's last two weeks have not been smooth. After a big performance in Philly, the former Texas running back has had little opportunity to pad his stats. The holes just haven't been there.
Bijan also has a chip on his shoulder after all the talk this week has been about Tyler Allgeier. Allgeier was the better running back against the Saints, but let's not forget just how good last year's eighth-overall pick is.
Robinson can stack the yards on the ground or through the air. This week, most of those yards will come on the ground as the Falcons try to set the pace of the game and take advantage of a porous Tampa Bay run defense.
The key is stymying the massive Vita Vea in the middle; if you can do that then Bijan will feast.