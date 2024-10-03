3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 5 against Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Look out for big performances for Falcons in a pivotal Week 5 game.
1. Falcons honor Matt Ryan with another clutch game-winning drive
Matt Ryan will be inducted into the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor at halftime. What better way to honor him than doing what he did as well as anyone during his time: executing a clutch game-winning drive.
There is an unfair notion that Ryan always choked but that is anything but the case. He is sixth all-time in career game-winning drives—only Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, and Dan Marino had more (in more games).
While Sunday's game-winning drive for Kirk Cousins wasn't as pretty as his one in Philadelphia, it still won the team a big game. This game will be close and the difference will be another Cousins drive to win the game with the great Matt Ryan watching from the sidelines.