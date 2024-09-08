3 bold predictions for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins has MVP buzz
Let's be clear this isn't suggesting that Kirk Cousins is going to win the MVP. However, he is going to have a big enough season to be on the fringe of the conversation. This itself is a spicy take when you consider that it is a narrative award.
There isn't a veteran quarterback in the league who has had as many unfriendly narratives when it comes to winning as Kirk Cousins. Yes, Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of backlash over the last few years but nothing to do with his sustained level of excellence in his career.
For Cousins to be in the conversation the veteran needs well over 4,000-yards and at least 30-40 touchdowns while protecting the football. While Josh Allen, C.J. Stroud, and Patrick Mahomes are the obvious MVP favorites Cousins is going to be one of the surprise quarterbacks to enter the debate.
Cousins was playing at an MVP level for the Vikings last season before tearing his Achilles. The elite numbers he was putting up were without Atlanta's depth of talent and a great rushing attack. Add in the superior offensive line and Cousins is going to surprise a lot of pundits putting up eye-popping numbers early on.