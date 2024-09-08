3 bold predictions for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
By Nick Halden
2. This is finally the year Kyle Pitts has a breakout season
Yes, fantasy football has given Kyle Pitts somewhat of an unfair rep when you look at the circumstances of the last two seasons. However, Pitts was drafted and expected to quickly join the league's elite at his position and is yet to live up to those expectations.
If it were ever going to happen this is the year. After three seasons of inconsistent play it still isn't a terribly hot take to suggest this is Kyle's season to breakout. When you consider his elite talent and the offense he will be a part of it is hard not to believe this is the season things finally come together.
This is the healthiest that Pitts should be since his rookie season. Add in what is by far the most talented offense that Kyle has played with and an 1,000-yard season should be the expectation. Along with Drake London, the Falcons are going to feature Pitts consistently and finally take advantage of his height.
The former Florida Gator has shown chemistry with Cousins and will be competing with Drake London to be the primary target. If this isn't Pitts' year it simply isn't going to happen.