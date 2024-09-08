3 bold predictions for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
By Nick Halden
3. Raheem Morris leads the Falcons to division title and 11-6 record
Atlanta hasn't won double-digit games since the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Seven years since the last time the Falcons competed for this division and were a serious playoff threat. That is going to come to an end this season with Raheem Morris proving owner Arthur Blank made the right choice.
While the offseason for Atlanta has been far from perfect the schedule and offseason additions lend themselves to believing in this team. After the Chargers game, there is a very real chance the Falcons are going to play five straight teams who are already playing for draft positioning.
To stay in the playoff race the Falcons simply need to be .500 or better in the final weeks of the season. A 6-6 record in the team's first 12 games should be more than enough to set up a hot finish and push the team to at least 11-wins.
Anything better than this in the first stretch of the season and this team could be a surprise 12-13 game winner. That is how much better the talent is on this roster and how weak of a schedule Atlanta plays at the end of the year.