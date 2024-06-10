Blogging Dirty
FanSided

3 bold trades that would make Atlanta Falcons contenders in 2024

These blockbuster trades would make the Falcons ready for a postseason run.

By Grayson Freestone

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders / Candice Ward/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
1 of 3
Next

1. Falcons trade for Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

The Atlanta Falcons have spent much of their offseason retooling their wide receiver position. It was a weak position last year and Drake London was the only threat returning.

The front office should continue the theme by bringing in Denver Broncos star Courtland Sutton. If you have watched any Denver games recently then you have seen Sutton make some big catches for them. He has been a deadly jump-ball receiver and redzone threat.

While the team has high hopes for Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore, bringing in Sutton would give them a deadly, proven outside threat to pair with Drake London.

Home/Atlanta Falcons News