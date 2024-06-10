3 bold trades that would make Atlanta Falcons contenders in 2024
These blockbuster trades would make the Falcons ready for a postseason run.
1. Falcons trade for Broncos WR Courtland Sutton
The Atlanta Falcons have spent much of their offseason retooling their wide receiver position. It was a weak position last year and Drake London was the only threat returning.
The front office should continue the theme by bringing in Denver Broncos star Courtland Sutton. If you have watched any Denver games recently then you have seen Sutton make some big catches for them. He has been a deadly jump-ball receiver and redzone threat.
While the team has high hopes for Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore, bringing in Sutton would give them a deadly, proven outside threat to pair with Drake London.