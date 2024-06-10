3 bold trades that would make Atlanta Falcons contenders in 2024
These blockbuster trades would make the Falcons ready for a postseason run.
2. Falcons trade for Chargers OLB Khalil Mack
There was a lot of buzz entering the offseason about the status of Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack. He is on a costly contract that could have pushed Jim Harbaugh to move on from the star player.
There is still that chance that you could pry him away from Los Angeles. Offer them enough and they will be willing to take the bait and shed the contract. This is the type of player the Falcons need more than anything.
Mack would change the outlook on this defense because he would finally give them a proven edge rusher to go with their young talent.