3 Brilliant moves the Atlanta Falcons should make
The Atlanta Falcons, according to most of the fanbase, have had a great offseason. They have managed to bring back the right side of their offensive line for the future, they landed a franchise safety, a couple of front-seven pieces, and more. You cannot deny, the Falcons—especially the defense—are much improved already.
However, this is a sport where you have to be proactive. No general manager can afford to become complacent because every little decision or mistake can have profound effects.
Proactive is exactly what Terry Fontenot has been. He had the reason and foresight to realize the cap situation he inherited had to be fixed, which is what he did in less than two years. This team wasn't going anywhere without fixing the cap situation (ahem, New Orleans) and now we will start seeing the benefits on the field starting in August and September.
With all those positives, there are still somethings to be done. There are a few positions that are still devoid of talent, which is fixable, especially with the draft upcoming.
We will look at three brilliant moves the Falcons should make that would make this team even better.