3 Changes Atlanta Falcons head coach must make to save his job
By Nick Halden
1. Hire a real offensive coordinator
When the Atlanta Falcons first hired Arthur Smith it made sense for the head coach to call plays. The hiring of offensive coordinator Dave Ragone was head scratching and made sure no one questioned who was calling plays. Ragone was a part of the Chicago Bears struggling offense before being hired to be a part of Smith's staff in Atlanta.
Ragone not only is the offensive coordinator but the quarterback's coach as well. If Arthur has any chance to save face it should start with letting Ragone move on and bringing in a real play caller. Smith has been absolutely terrible in key situations and it is clear that Ragone is not going to be the answer.
Atlanta needs a creative offensive mind who is focused only on creating plays to get the ball to Atlanta's playmakers. Smith was a great coordinator with the Titans but clearly cannot handle being both a head coach and playcaller. It is unlikely that Smith realizes the need for this change but if it isn't made soon this season likely ends with Atlanta finding a new head coach and a new coordinator who is actually capable of calling a consistent offense.