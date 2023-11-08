3 Changes Atlanta Falcons head coach must make to save his job
By Nick Halden
2. Give the ball to your star players
Even if Arthur Smith is far too stubborn to make the obvious move of handing over play-calling have some level of awareness. We get it you're creative and smarter than everyone in the room who is clearly only thinking about their fantasy teams. It is fine if you don't care about fantasy football or stat lines, however, those stat lines are often indicative of strong offensive performances from your star players.
Something that is foreign to Atlanta Falcons fans because Smith prefers giving the ball to Tyler or Jonnu Smith over his best weapons. Stop trying to outthink the room and show how creative and smarter you are and hand Bijan Robinson the football and force-feed Drake London and Kyle Pitts.
This seems a simplistic strategy that any Madden player knows. Yet somehow Arthur Smith refuses to feed the ball to his star players. It is hurting the team and clearly making those three draft decisions age poorly. What good are three offensive studs if all they do is block or stand on the sideline?
The answer is either Arthur Smith isn't the offensive genius he was thought to be when hired which seems the most likely explanation. Or the second option is that Smith wants to be the star of the team and the clear reason the offense thrives. Either way, the way the stars on this team are fed the ball is franchise malpractice.