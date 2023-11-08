3 Changes Atlanta Falcons head coach must make to save his job
By Nick Halden
3. Say what you mean and mean what you say
Yes, there is a level of coach speak that is needed when you are leading a franchise. Not everything can be aired and the reasons behind your decisions at times need to stay behind closed doors. However, much of the frustration with Arthur Smith is based on the coach pointing fingers and deflecting blame that lies squarely on his shoulders.
You cannot tell us for weeks what a winner Desmond Ridder is and how he is the guy only to turn to Taylor Heinicke a week later and refuse to answer the question. Smith wants the best of both worlds the ability to play Heinicke while still pointing fingers at the media pretending he never benched Ridder if it fails.
This is a great example of what is so completely broken with this franchise right now. Whether it is local media or Kurt Warner, Smith remains defensive and above it all. This attitude and outlook is wearing and frustrating when this season was expected to be a step forward.
If Smith would simply do two things take accountability and feed his stars the football a lot of the noise would quiet. Smith's attitude and dismissal of legitimate questions are only adding to the complete mess that this season has been. If you want to save your job put away the ego and persona that have seemingly grown each season despite the results. Atlanta deserves better with a roster that clearly has the talent to compete in the NFC South.