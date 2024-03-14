3 Changes that help the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South
By Nick Halden
1. Carolina Panthers trade Brian Burns to the New York Giants
If there was ever a franchise to make Atlanta Falcons fans feel better it is the Carolina Panthers. What is this franchise attempting to do? They have traded Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, and Brian Burns in the last three seasons. What do they have to show for it?
The team seems to find ways to get worse each season and so far that has been the case yet again this offseason. The Bears thank them for their efforts now in control of how the draft goes. Trading Brian Burns is just another misstep that the rest of the NFC South thanks the Panthers for.
Atlanta not having to face Brian Burns twice in a season takes away arguably the only piece on the Panthers that still required a healthy level of respect. Without Brian Burns, who on this Carolina roster do you respect or fear?
It is a team that is completely lost and going to continue to head in the wrong direction until the owner takes a step back and shows the patience required to build a winning roster. His methods of impatience and shipping out his best players clearly aren't working.