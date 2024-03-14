3 Changes that help the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South
By Nick Halden
3. New Orleans continues to kick the can down the road
Why is this franchise unable to see what the rest of the league can? The New Orleans Saints are an aging team that needs to rebuild and look to turn their veteran players into draft picks. This roster hasn't won anything since Drew Brees walked out the door. Even with Brees, the team had one Super Bowl and many playoff exits.
Since Brees has left the team they have continually gotten worse with Tampa taking control of the division. The Saints desperation move of signing Derek Carr has aged poorly and as the team continues to retain their current veterans and restructure it shows just how unaware this team has become.
It is going to take a rough 2024 to wake up the front office that they are now third in this division and continuing to deny the position they have put themselves in will fix nothing.
The Falcons are happy for New Orleans to deny the problem for as long as possible. Each season that passes pushes their return to relevance further down the road. The Saints helping the Falcons is rare but as long as they fail to rebuild that is exactly what they will be doing.