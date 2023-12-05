3 Changes the Atlanta Falcons could make to become a playoff contender
By Nick Halden
While the Atlanta Falcons might be a playoff team this week, there isn't anyone that believes this version of Atlanta wins in the wildcard round. A lot can shake up in the final five weeks of the season but for now, Atlanta would be hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs.
Looking at the current playoff field who do you like this team to beat? Despite a great running game and a defense with zero quit this is a roster that is a quarterback and receiver short of having an offense that can carry them through a playoff run.
Atlanta doesn't have moves they can make that will make them a Super Bowl contender. However, with the right additions and moves this roster is good enough to win a round or two depending on the matchups. The Falcons under Arthur Smith have rarely shown the ability to make big moves or in season adjustments. Each of his first three seasons Smith has had his team in competition for a playoff spot.
The first two years Smith failed but had a built in excuse of a roster dealing with a terrible cap situation. This year, however, the division is Atlanta's to lose and the Falcons should make the obvious moves to become a contender.