3 Clear concerns for the Atlanta Falcons after preseason week 2
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta clearly needs to add a swing tackle
The Atlanta Falcons starting offensive line from left to right will be Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Drew Dalman, Chris Lindstrom, and Kaleb McGary. It is a solid starting unit that should continue to thrive under Arthur Smith and improve with the new addition at left guard. The concern comes for Atlanta when you watched the backup tackles competing for a depth spot on Friday.
Jalen Mayfield simply isn't an NFL player being a liability in pass protection often stumbling backward and directing his assignment toward the quarterback. Jalen is one of the top options for the backup tackle spot and that tells you all you need to know about the position.
Whether it is a veteran signing or a waiver pickup the Falcons need to make a move at the position in case injury were to strike. They don't need a player they believe can be a great starter but simply one capable of blocking more than the air in front of him.
Mayfield's attempt to move to tackle clearly hasn't solved the issues and there isn't a player on this roster the Falcons should feel confident in moving forward with as the swing tackle a move needs to be made.