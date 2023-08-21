3 Clear concerns for the Atlanta Falcons after preseason week 2
By Nick Halden
2. Is Scotty Miller playing his way out of the third receiver role?
For every great play that Mack Hollins has made to build confidence in Atlanta's second option, there has been a questionable one from Scotty Miller. The speed threat has had a rough preseason and was the assumed third option at receiver for the Falcons before his recent struggles that could not only endanger his starting role but his roster position.
The Falcons have made it clear they will make the surprise cuts and Miller has put his name into consideration with his level of play. This is obviously far from ideal for a team that needs a third option at the position and even if Miller was playing at a high level had reason to question their depth.
Now with Miller a question mark the team needs to look at free agency and roster cuts very closely searching for much-needed depth at the position. Whether it is taking a risk on a veteran or bringing in a surprise roster cut it is going to be difficult for the Falcons not to improve at what is clearly the weakest position on the roster.
Miller is a player to watch closely in the final weeks of camp and in the final game of the preseason.