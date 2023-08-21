3 Clear concerns for the Atlanta Falcons after preseason week 2
By Nick Halden
3. Injuries in the secondary
The Atlanta Falcons have great depth at corner and it is going to be tested early for Atlanta. Tre Flowers was an early favorite for the Falcons to start in place of Jeff Okudah but didn't play well in limited action last week.
With Jeff Okudah and Mike Hughes both dealing with injuries this leaves Atlanta with Flowers, Clark Phillips, and Dee Alford as their likely rotation in the first week of the season. While there is reason to feel great about all of these players none are proven and possibly losing both veterans for week one hurts.
Dee Alford has won a roster spot with his play last year and the kick return for a touchdown in week one of the preseason. Alford will likely earn the early snaps if Hughes does miss time considering his experience with the team.
With Hughes and Okudah both expected back early in the season this is simply a short-term concern for a roster that will have its depth tested early. Watching the rotations in the final game of the preseason should let us know what to expect against Carolina if the veteran corners still aren't healthy.