3 Clear ways the Atlanta Falcons must improve in the 2023 season
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta should now have a consistent pass rush
Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith clearly watched the Falcons get bullied on the interior far too often during the 2022 season. Outside of adding Jessie Bates, Atlanta's defensive moves were primarily focused on improving the interior and adding depth at edge rusher.
David Onyemata, Calais Campbell, Eddie Goldman, Bud Dupree, and Zach Harrison have all greatly upgraded Atlanta's defensive line and should allow the team to find a pass rush they have been missing for much of the last half-decade.
These upgrades clearly set up Grady Jarrett, Arnold Ebiketie, and Lorenzo Carter to step up their production as well with a capable unit now around them. Far too often over the past two seasons quarterbacks can simply stand in the pocket waiting for the coverage to break.
Clearly it was the biggest issue for Atlanta's defense which was often capable in coverage if they had a functioning pass rush unit. Something the team now appears to have boosting not only the defensive line but a secondary that should now be able to take a leap forward as well.