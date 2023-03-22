3 Colossal moves the Atlanta Falcons could still make this offseason
Free agency has been a lot of fun for those following the Atlanta Falcons. We have seen a trade, a few big free-agent signings, and a couple of big re-signings and extensions. And we aren't even close to the end of the madness.
We still have another eight or so months to make trades, we have the draft approaching quickly, and we could see more signings at any moment.
All this begs the question, what other earth-shattering moves could the Atlanta Falcons make from now until the end of the offseason? In this article, we will look at three potential actions that would put the fanbase in a frenzy.
There is no doubt that the Falcons are still looking to make moves, so anything could happen. Terry Fontenot's ultimate goal is to improve this team and get them to the point where they can compete for the ultimate prize—the Lombardi Trophy.
Fontenot has also shown a willingness to make big moves. Nothing shows that more than the failed attempt to acquire Deshaun Watson last year. At any moment something huge could happen.