3 Current and former Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks that could help the Jets
By Nick Halden
1. Taylor Heinicke
What is the case that Wilson is a better option for the Jets than Heinicke? We have watched Wilson finish in the bottom of the league and the team gets behind Joe Flacco and Mike White hoping to find consistent production. Wilson easily has an argument as the worst quarterback in the league over the last two seasons.
If the Jets had Heinicke last season they would have made the playoffs and finished off on what was a great start to the year. Taylor has a lot of limitations but with New York's elite defense and great talent at receiver, the current Atlanta backup is a capable starter.
Heinicke struggled in Washington to be consistent but put enough on tape to believe he could be a starter in the right situation. Taylor is 12-12-1 in his career with all of his starts coming with below-average rosters in either Washington or Carolina. There is reason to believe that in New York Heinicke would elevate his play and give the Jets a far better chance than Wilson. Something the team is likely to realize when they play Dallas this weekend a team coming off of the most impressive game of week one.