3 Current and former Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks that could help the Jets
By Nick Halden
2. Marcus Mariota
The fact that Mariota makes this list tells you all you need to know about Wilson. Somehow the Falcons managed to win 7 games with Mariota as the quarterback for the majority of the 2022 season. Marcus is still an elite runner of the football but cannot throw the deep ball and often misses on the short and simple routes.
With that said, however, there is still reason to believe that in this system and with this New York defense Mariota is a better option than Wilson. Though he is the current backup for Philly it is hard to believe they wouldn't part ways with the veteran for next to nothing.
Perhaps there is even a chance that Mariota slightly improves from the complete trainwreck he was with Atlanta last season. It was the worst we've seen of Marcus in his career and not the step forward many expected after sitting on the bench with the Raiders.
Mariota isn't a great option and is nothing more than a short-term answer that could help open up the Jets run game. Still, it at least has to be a consideration when you're starting a quarterback that finished behind Mariota in a surprising number of stats.