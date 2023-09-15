3 Current and former Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks that could help the Jets
By Nick Halden
3. Matt Ryan
Turnovers and poor pass protection ruined any chance Matt Ryan had of making his lone season with the Colts work. Now the veteran has stepped away from the game and is broadcasting with CBS. If there was a team that did have the weapons and defense to convince Ryan to return it is the Jets.
On paper Ryan never had a defense this talented throughout his entire career. Add in the great run game and the impressive talent at receiver and it could be an interesting fit for both sides until Rodgers returns next season.
Whether or not Matt has anything left in the tank is up for debate but again when you're starting the worst quarterback in the league it is hard to do anything but improve.
Matt Ryan would be joining a team with a leaky offensive line, however, and with his limited mobility, there is some concern as to whether or not his season would end the same as Rodgers did. It is an option worth exploring but would be somewhat surprising considering how well Ryan has done in the booth and the lack of pass protection that forced so many mistakes for Ryan in his final season with the Colts.