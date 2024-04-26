3 Day two draft needs the Atlanta Falcons should be focused on
By Nick Halden
3. Secondary depth
The Falcons have major questions in the secondary. Every player but Jessie Bates and A.J. Terrell are facing major questions or concerns. There are exciting young pieces but the team could use depth at both corner and safety.
Corner is the biggest need with the team arguably needing to add a starter or at least a player capable of being in the rotation. These issues are just part of the problem with the Falcons choosing to take Michael Penix Jr. 8th overall.
Atlanta is now left searching for answers at key positions each of the next two days. The clear argument is that the team should have already addressed at least one of these problems with that 8th pick instead of adding a bench player.
A receiver, corner, or edge rusher would have all made far more sense for the franchise and would have taken away many of the concerns they now face.