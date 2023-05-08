3 Drastic improvements the Atlanta Falcons made this off-season
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta pass rush and defensive line depth
A large part of Atlanta's solid start last season was Grady Jarret's early clutch sacks before teams figured out they simply needed to put their best blockers on Jarrett and force someone else to beat them. Something Atlanta's pass rushers could rarely do. Atlanta learned from their biggest issue on defense during the 2022 season and brought in Eddie Goldman, Bud Dupree, Calais Campbell, David Onyemata, and Kaden Elliss, and brought back Lorenzo Carter to help deal with the issues rushing the pass and on the inside.
Looking at Atlanta's depth chart when it comes to pass rushers and defensive linemen it is clearly the most drastic improvement on the roster. Atlanta still lacks an elite pass rusher but has great depth on the inside and promising prospects that should improve and veterans in Dupree and Elliss that should give the pass rush a boost.