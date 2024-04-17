3 dream scenarios for the Falcons in the 2024 NFL Draft
These three situations would have the Falcons on cloud 9 in the 2024 NFL Draft.
3. Drake Maye or other top QB prospect falls to pick eight giving the Falcons an opportunity to rob a QB-desperate team
There are several teams sitting behind the Falcons who are desperate for a quarterback. Each one of those teams should be willing to move up to secure the quarterback they want.
The main situation I am watching out for is the Vikings and Drake Maye. If Maye falls to eight and the Vikings like him as much as we all think they do, then the Falcons could ask a high price for them to trade up three spots. While it isn't going to include their other first-round pick, they can still force the Vikings to overpay for the QB they want.
The other part of this is that they could get a few teams in on a bidding war. If a top quarterback is available at pick eight then the Falcons could sell their pick for a lot more than it is worth.