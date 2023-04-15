3 Early 2023 Atlanta Falcons matchups to look forward to
While the Atlanta Falcons schedule is yet to be released Atlanta's opponents are known with the Falcons finishing in last in the NFC South and being given a very soft 2023 schedule. With a quarterback capable of completing basic passes and drastic defensive upgrades Atlanta winning 10-11 games should be a basic expectation.
A team that won seven games a year ago plays in the worst division in the league with drastic upgrades on the roster and a far better schedule. Add in the teams Atlanta will be playing six times in the NFC South and the playoffs should be back for Atlanta in the 2023 season.
Tampa Bay is clearly rebuilding losing a large amount of talent and most importantly will be without a franchise quarterback with Baker Mayfield landing on yet another hopeless NFC South unit.
The New Orleans Saints' bad off-season is being covered up by the addition of Derek Carr a quarterback who isn't a proven winner. Taking a struggling Carr and putting the veteran on a worse roster with heightened expectations is going to set the Saints up for a rude awakening.
This leaves the Carolina Panthers as the lone NFC South threat with their future completely hinging on whether they make the right decision at quarterback. With this in mind, let's take a look at three teams Atlanta Falcons fans can look forward to facing in the far too distant 2023 season.