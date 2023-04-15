3 Early 2023 Atlanta Falcons matchups to look forward to
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
While it is far too early to know to predict any of the teams' future on Atlanta's schedule it is clear heading into the summer that the Jaguars are one of the few teams with playoff expectations Atlanta will face.
Atlanta goes to Jacksonville and will get a chance to see both Foye and Calvin Ridley with their new teams. Add in that Trevor Lawrence is one of the few top quarterbacks Atlanta will face in the 2023 season and it will be an excellent test for Desmond Ridder and Ryan Nielsen's new-look defense.
Lawrence and the Jaguars had an epic comeback over the Chargers to win a round of the playoffs before falling short in round two. The improvement was overwhelming for a team that was a complete non-factor in the 2021 season.
Getting the chance to gauge how close Atlanta is to contending against another young playoff team while watching two of Atlanta's former star players is more than enough reason to look forward to this matchup no matter where it falls in the regular season. From Atlanta's perspective the later in the season the better considering the conditions early in the season in Jacksonville.