3 Early 2023 Atlanta Falcons matchups to look forward to
2. Minnesota Vikings
With the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Bucs both appearing to lose their franchise quarterbacks the only team with clear playoff expectations facing Atlanta at home in the 2023 season will be the Vikings. Minnesota lost a heartbreaker to end their season with an infamous Kirk Cousins decision to throw the ball short of the sticks on 4th down to your third or fourth-best pass catcher.
It was a regrettable decision that perfectly illustrated the frustration with Cousins. A franchise quarterback who can never quite seem to take the next step in the playoffs. Despite this Cousins is clearly a good quarterback who will test Ridder and the Atlanta defense.
The Vikings are bringing back much of the same roster and should be expected to be division favorites once the Packers inevitably part ways with Aaron Rodgers. The Lions are an interesting team and one that the Falcons will face in the 2023 season as well.
However, it is far easier to like the Vikings roster with proven players and a quarterback that has proven to be one of the best regular season options in the league. The Vikings have high expectations for 2023 with the Packers going in the wrong direction watching how they match up with Atlanta should be fascinating whenever this matchup falls.