3 Early 2023 Atlanta Falcons matchups to look forward to
3. New York Jets
The New York Jets remain the likely landing spot for the aforementioned Rodgers who is clearly not going to be a Packer in the 2023 season. A change of scenery for Rodgers is going to shake up the league and add yet another top quarterback to a loaded AFC.
Rodgers moving leaves the best quarterback discussion to Dak, Hurts, Cousins, and Geno Smith speaking to the complete lack of proven quarterbacks now in the NFC.
Facing the Jets on the road in a very hostile environment is a great matchup to test Atlanta as well against a young team that has been a quarterback away from being a playoff contender over the past two seasons.
Any team that is forced to start Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Mike White is in for a long year on offense and that has been the case each of the last two seasons. The arrival of Aaron Rodgers changes the perspective on this team and makes it perhaps the best division race in the league with two great teams with playoff expectations and the aging Patriots a year removed from playoff contention.
Facing the Jets on the road with Aaron Rodgers is going to be a fun matchup that is one of the very few clear playoff contenders Atlanta will be facing in the 2023 season.