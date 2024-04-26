3 elite defenders the Falcons can still draft on day two
Just because the Atlanta Falcons didn't take a defender in the top ten doesn't mean they cannot land an elite one in the second round.
While Jer'Zhan Newton is still on the board, he might not be the cleanest fit for a 3-4 defense. I am sure he could find a role as an end, but I would love to see him land as a three-tech in the NFL.
Not to mention, Newton will be gone by the time the Falcons pick while Brandon Dorlus will still be available.
Dorlus, when he is right, can be an absolute nightmare for an offense. He is incredibly athletic for his size and is a very powerful man. When he gets his arms extended and his hands in the right place, he can do anything on the football field.
He also brings some versatility to a defensive line and would help fortify the depth of the Falcons' line.